Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,592 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Energizer by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE ENR opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

