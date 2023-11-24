Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 240 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 35.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 3,397.6% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SF opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.78. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.24. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SF. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

