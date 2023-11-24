Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 164,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $183.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

