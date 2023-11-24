Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Head-To-Head Review

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Tripadvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Tripadvisor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -35.70% -10.18% -0.27% Tripadvisor -1.43% 8.64% 2.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Tripadvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Tripadvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $3.12 billion 0.09 -$804.80 million ($5.06) -0.27 Tripadvisor $1.49 billion 1.77 $20.00 million ($0.18) -105.94

Tripadvisor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology. Tripadvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rackspace Technology and Tripadvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 2 3 2 0 2.00 Tripadvisor 4 6 4 0 2.00

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus price target of $2.54, indicating a potential upside of 86.58%. Tripadvisor has a consensus price target of $20.56, indicating a potential upside of 7.83%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats Rackspace Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. The Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator's segment provides pure-play experiences online travel agency that evaluates businesses and enables travelers to discover and book tours, activities, and attractions from experience operators. TheFork segment provides an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at restaurants. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. Tripadvisor, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

