Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $123.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

