Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 291.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of RTO stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Societe Generale started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

