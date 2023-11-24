Reviewing Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV)

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) and InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitesco and InnovAge’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $690,000.00 0.20 -$23.24 million N/A N/A InnovAge $688.09 million 1.09 -$40.67 million ($0.29) -19.10

Mitesco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnovAge.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Mitesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of InnovAge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Mitesco has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mitesco and InnovAge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A

InnovAge has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.40%. Given InnovAge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Mitesco.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco N/A N/A -383.43% InnovAge -5.42% -12.38% -6.80%

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under The Good Clinic name. The company offers healthcare technology and services. It also provides preventative and wellness care, primary and behavioral care service, nutrition coaching, telehealth care, and population health related services. In addition, the company sells books, vitamins, supplements, and essential oil related products. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Deephaven, Minnesota.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

