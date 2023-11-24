Richard Ball Acquires 2,788 Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) Director Richard Ball bought 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,338.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,673.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Richard Ball purchased 501 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,358.68.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Richard Ball purchased 528 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.32.

On Thursday, November 9th, Richard Ball purchased 733 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $13,377.25.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Richard Ball purchased 100 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $1,750.00.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 42.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Landmark Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

