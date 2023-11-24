Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Major Shareholder Buys $20,512.30 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $20,512.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 937,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,209.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 20th, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 7,307 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,397.12.
- On Thursday, November 9th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 6,231 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $24,924.00.
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 5,300 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $21,094.00.
- On Friday, November 3rd, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 8,946 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,410.22.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance
NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RMCF
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- Trading Halts Explained
- Refiners, transporters surge: Niche energy markets defy oil slump
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- What Me Worry? Consumer stocks surge despite high inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.