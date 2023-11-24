Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Major Shareholder Buys $20,512.30 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $20,512.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 937,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,209.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 7,307 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,397.12.

On Thursday, November 9th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 6,231 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $24,924.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 5,300 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $21,094.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 8,946 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,410.22.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

