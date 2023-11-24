Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Trading 3.8% Higher

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.49. 49,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 488,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Safehold Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a current ratio of 38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Safehold had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.29%.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Safehold by 1,240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 455.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Safehold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

