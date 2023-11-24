SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director George R. Krouse, Jr. Sells 500 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

SBAC opened at $233.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $312.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.79.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SBA Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 36.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.12.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

