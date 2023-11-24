Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.52. 102,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 404,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,937.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 2,199,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $15,091,526.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,259,438 shares in the company, valued at $77,239,744.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $437,937.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after buying an additional 2,704,442 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,664,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Scholar Rock by 2,187.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 611,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

