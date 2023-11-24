SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) and UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Critical Analysis

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) and SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of UiPath shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of SeaChange International shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of UiPath shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SeaChange International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UiPath and SeaChange International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UiPath -15.47% -7.49% -5.47% SeaChange International -27.84% 2.91% 2.16%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

UiPath has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaChange International has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UiPath and SeaChange International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UiPath 0 8 6 0 2.43 SeaChange International 0 0 0 0 N/A

UiPath presently has a consensus price target of $19.84, indicating a potential upside of 8.38%. Given UiPath’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe UiPath is more favorable than SeaChange International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UiPath and SeaChange International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UiPath $1.06 billion 9.80 -$328.35 million ($0.32) -57.22 SeaChange International $32.49 million 0.14 -$11.40 million ($3.68) -0.49

SeaChange International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UiPath. UiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaChange International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UiPath beats SeaChange International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform combines artificial intelligence with desktop recording, back-end mining of both human activity and system logs, and intuitive visualization tools, which enables users to discover, analyze, and identify processes to automate in a centralized portal; offers low-code development environments that allows users in an organization to create attended and unattended automations without any prior knowledge of coding; deploys robots in highly immersive attended experiences or in standalone, unattended modes behind the scenes, and can leverage native connectors built for commonly used line-of-business applications; offers centralized tools designed to manage, test, and deploy automations and ML models across the enterprise; allows customers to manage long running processes that orchestrate work between robots and humans; and enable users to track, measure, and forecast the performance of automation in their enterprise and help businesses ensure compliance with business standards. In addition, the company provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. It serves banking, healthcare, financial services, and government entities. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components. The company also provides StreamVid, a cloud-based OTT video platform for operators and content owners that enables streaming services, including content ingestion, workflow automation, user management, content protection, billing and entitlement, and user applications for various device platforms, such as mobile devices or Smart TVs; Advanced advertising, a unified ad tech solution to insert adverts into various video feeds, including broadcast, internet protocol television, and OTT; and Xstream platform, a cloud-based content monetization platform that provides the range of capabilities, including generation and distribution of FAST channels, streaming enablement via content aggregation, and targeted insertion of advertisement from various demand sources. In addition, it provides professional, and maintenance and technical support services, as well as managed services. The company sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales process, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. It serves cable system operators, telecommunications companies, and satellite operators, as well as broadcasters and other content providers. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

