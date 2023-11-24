SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Stock Price Down 2.6%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.72 and last traded at $31.17. Approximately 41,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 333,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBOW shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SBOW

SilverBow Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $822.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.45.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.05). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 45.05%. The firm had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SilverBow Resources

In other news, Director Marcus C. Rowland bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,282. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. State Street Corp lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after buying an additional 774,760 shares in the last quarter. Riposte Capital LLC lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,504,000 after purchasing an additional 704,113 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 2,874.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 617,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 596,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 323,413 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 276,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.