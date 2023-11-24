Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 282,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 330,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 9.59.
Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.
