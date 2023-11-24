Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,216,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $64,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SKX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

