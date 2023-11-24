Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,678 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,042 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Southside Bancshares worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $845.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.02%.

Insider Activity at Southside Bancshares

In other news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,609.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,609.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $49,633.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,397.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SBSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

