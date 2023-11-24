SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 114.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,728,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,850,000 after buying an additional 923,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 309.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,204,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,203,000 after buying an additional 910,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,731,000 after buying an additional 498,869 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6,447.3% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 324,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after buying an additional 319,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,824,000.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

