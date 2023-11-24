SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237,698 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 1.41% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $26,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

