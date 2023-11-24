SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $58,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at $210,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 456.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 44.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total value of $534,240.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,224.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,224.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,902 shares of company stock worth $4,915,416 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.43.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $174.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.66 and a beta of 0.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.66 and a fifty-two week high of $196.39.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

