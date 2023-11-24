Staffan Encrantz Buys 41,085 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) Director Staffan Encrantz bought 41,085 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 346,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Staffan Encrantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Staffan Encrantz bought 79,234 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $178,276.50.

On Friday, November 17th, Staffan Encrantz bought 126,664 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $277,394.16.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Staffan Encrantz purchased 3,462 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,924.00.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $2.50 on Friday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGHT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

