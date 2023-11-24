Stephanie Buscemi Sells 3,385 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,134.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. The company had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Capital One Financial upgraded Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Stories

