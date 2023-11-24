Stephanie Buscemi Sells 3,385 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,134.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Confluent Stock Performance
Shares of Confluent stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. The company had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Confluent
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- What Me Worry? Consumer stocks surge despite high inflation
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.