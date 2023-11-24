Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 2,566 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,566 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,965,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,595 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $104,812.05.

On Thursday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $119,910.94.

Shares of NTRA opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.11. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,258,000 after acquiring an additional 371,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,388,000 after acquiring an additional 67,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Natera by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 577,106 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Natera by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 103,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

