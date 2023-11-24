Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 30,930 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 30,930 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.1% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $84,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $487.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $447.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

