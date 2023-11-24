Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 3.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $276.72 and last traded at $279.49. Approximately 2,066,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,558,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.85.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.88.

The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.02 and its 200 day moving average is $256.66.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,748 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,347. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $884,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $1,371,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $186,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 255.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

