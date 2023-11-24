Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of KB Home worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after buying an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,674,000 after buying an additional 1,225,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in KB Home by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after buying an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KB Home by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after buying an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBH. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $53.02 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

