Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Choice Hotels International worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 201.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CHH opened at $114.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

