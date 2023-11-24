TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 18,240,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,344 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,910,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,481,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,344,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLVT opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

