TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 55.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 148,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 63.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.56. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 198,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,532.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 198,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,532.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $148,321.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,163.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.