TD Asset Management Inc Purchases New Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,364.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,060.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.32. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

