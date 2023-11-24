TD Asset Management Inc Sells 8,448 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $104.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $109.57.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

About ESCO Technologies

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.