The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of AZEK worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in AZEK by 5,176.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE AZEK opened at $31.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 223.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.73. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZEK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,492,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,550. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.