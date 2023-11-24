Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 1,528 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $487.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $447.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

