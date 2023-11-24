Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth $760,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Titan Machinery Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TITN opened at $26.60 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $47.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.86 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

