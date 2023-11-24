Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,822,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $63,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Toast by 2,196.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TOST opened at $14.02 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Toast from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $1,172,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,704.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,322 shares of company stock worth $7,938,852. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

