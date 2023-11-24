TR Property (LON:TRY) Declares GBX 5.65 Dividend

TR Property (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:TRY opened at GBX 306.75 ($3.84) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £973.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 282.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 282.04. TR Property has a 12 month low of GBX 252.95 ($3.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 348 ($4.35). The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

In related news, insider Andrew Vaughan purchased 9,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £24,807.02 ($31,035.93). 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TR Property

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

