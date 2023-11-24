Tracy Ann Feanny Sells 2,116 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LSCC opened at $58.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.55. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

