Tracy Ann Feanny Sells 2,116 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of LSCC opened at $58.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.55. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LSCC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lattice Semiconductor
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.