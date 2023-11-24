Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 2,815 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $487.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

