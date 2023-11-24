Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $24,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 3,005.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1,540.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Unilever Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UL opened at $47.78 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

