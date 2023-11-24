United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.00

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$114.00 and last traded at C$114.00, with a volume of 838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$113.80.
United Co.s Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62.
United Co.s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.76%.
About United Co.s
United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
