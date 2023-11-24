Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,438,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

