USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Price Down 2.5% Following Insider Selling

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $23.94. 30,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 192,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

Specifically, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $87,086.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,432,109 shares in the company, valued at $62,942,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $193,038.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at $743,729.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,014 shares of company stock worth $5,992,647 over the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 162.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million. Analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,051,000 after acquiring an additional 415,956 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

