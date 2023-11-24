Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $666,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 195,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGK stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

