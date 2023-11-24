VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 115,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 63,804 shares.The stock last traded at $45.11 and had previously closed at $45.11.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.1408 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UITB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,964,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,331,000 after acquiring an additional 723,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 347,250 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 124.0% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 429,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 237,633 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,648,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,866,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

