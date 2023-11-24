W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.57.

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $808.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $731.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $722.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $534.01 and a 12-month high of $813.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

