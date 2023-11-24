Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Insider Sells $16,965.30 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) insider Adam Storm sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $16,965.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,261.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Storm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Adam Storm sold 200 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $400.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Adam Storm sold 1,000 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $2,000.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Adam Storm sold 100 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $201.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Adam Storm sold 27,400 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $55,348.00.

Wag! Group Trading Up 1.7 %

PET opened at $1.75 on Friday. Wag! Group Co. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Wag! Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

