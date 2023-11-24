Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $15,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,036.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.