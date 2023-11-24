Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for United States Steel (X)

United States Steel (NYSE: X) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/21/2023 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2023 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – United States Steel was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2023 – United States Steel had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – United States Steel had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2023 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – United States Steel was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

9/26/2023 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/25/2023 – United States Steel had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE X opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $35.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98.

Get United States Steel Co alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $330,747.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,586 shares of company stock valued at $770,632 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.