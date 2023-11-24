Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for United States Steel (X)

United States Steel (NYSE: X) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/21/2023 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2023 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2023 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2023 – United States Steel was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/1/2023 – United States Steel had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2023 – United States Steel had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2023 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2023 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2023 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2023 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2023 – United States Steel was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.
- 9/26/2023 – United States Steel is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/25/2023 – United States Steel had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
United States Steel Stock Performance
NYSE X opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $35.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.
United States Steel Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $330,747.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,586 shares of company stock valued at $770,632 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
See Also
