Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.14

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 101172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Whitestone REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $548.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

