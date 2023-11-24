WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 1,151,109 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,143,186 shares.The stock last traded at $6.53 and had previously closed at $6.41.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

WisdomTree Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

